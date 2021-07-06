Sri Lanka reports 1,717 more coronavirus recoveries

Sri Lanka reports 1,717 more coronavirus recoveries

July 6, 2021   05:17 pm

As many as 1,717 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have recovered from the infection, the Ministry of Health said today (July 06).

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 236,659.

According to official data, Sri Lanka has so far reported 266,499 positive cases of COVID-19, however, 26,572 of them are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 3,268.

