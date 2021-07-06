Sri Lanka confirms 45 new COVID deaths

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 45 more COVID-19 related fatalities that have occurred yesterday (July 05).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,313.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 15 females and 30 males.

One of them is aged below 30 years, eight victims are between 30-59 years and the remaining 36 are aged 60 and above.