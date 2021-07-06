Other countries produced vaccines, Sri Lanka went after pots and tonics - JC Alawathuwala

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian J. C. Alawathuwala says that the current government has no sensitivity towards the issues of the farmers or the public.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the office of the Opposition Leader today (July 06), Alawathuwala said that the people are helpless as the government does not solve the coronavirus and fertilizer issues in a timely manner.

Referring to the recent string of trade union action by the health sector, the MP charged that the government only negotiates with the pro-government trade unions.

Further, he said that while other countries were producing vaccines for the COVID-19, Sri Lanka pursued ‘pots and tonics’.

Alathuwala also charged that the government is destroying the economy by printing money. He says that nearly Rs 208 billion have been printed while there is a shortage of dollars in the country.

The SJB parliamentarian also commented on the return of Basil Rajapaksa.

“People’s lives are under pressure. These will not be resolved even if another Rajapaksa arrives. Some ministers say the problems will be solved when Basil comes. They also said that it was because of Basil that Mahinda Rajapaksa went home.”

MP J. C. Alawathuwala says an SJB government will ensure the proper implementation of law and order. He added that SJB stands as the opposition on behalf of the issues of the people.