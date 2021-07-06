Daily COVID cases count moves to 919

The Health Ministry says 269 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (July 06) as the daily count of positive cases reached 919.

According to the Government Information Department, all new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster, which has recorded a total of 259,669 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development brings Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 267,418.

The recent drop in novel coronavirus cases is due to the delays and decreased testing due to strikes of health sector trade unions, Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva said on Monday (July 05).

However, the trade unions called off their strike action today following discussions with the Minister of Health.

Official data showed that as many as 231,394 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,313.

More than 27,000 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.