UPDATE: The Election Commission on Wednesday (July 07) published the Gazette Extraordinary declaring SLPP’s founder Basil Rajapaksa as a Member of Parliament.

The communiqué was issued by the Election Commission’s chairman and it members, in exercise of the powers conferred on the election body by Section 64 (5) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, No. 1 of 1981.

Government Printing Department has received the documents required to gazette the name of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa as a Member of Parliament representing Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National List.

The Election Commission had directed the relevant documents to the Government Printing Department earlier.

Basil Rajapaksa is accordingly expected to take oaths as a parliamentarian tomorrow (July 08) after his name is published in a Gazette Extraordinary.

The SLPP on Tuesday (July 06) nominated the name of Basil Rajapaksa to the Election Commission to fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Jayantha Ketagoda.

Making way for the party’s founder, Ketagoda stepped down from his position as a National List MP and handed in his resignation to the Secretary-General of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Later, the Secretary-General had informed the Election Commission that a vacancy has emerged in the membership of parliament following the resignation of Ketagoda.

