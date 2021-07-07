Six including Duminda Nagamuwa under arrest

Frontline Socialist Party’s Duminda Nagamuwa and five others have been taken into custody today, says the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, they had conducted a protest at Slave Island in violation of quarantine regulations.

Earlier today, five more individuals including former JVP Provincial Councillor Samantha Vidyaratne and national organizer of All Ceylon Farmers’ Federation Namal Karunaratne were also arrested over the same offence.

Reportedly, they had violated quarantine regulations by taking part in a protest on the 1st of July at Boralanda.

Meanwhile, the police have announced that activities such as public meetings and protests which gather large numbers of people will not be allowed until further notice.

The directives have been issued by the Director-General of Health Services in a bid to minimize the risks of further spread of novel coronavirus.