Another suspect arrested over Easter attacks

Another individual has been arrested on Tuesday (July 06) in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The suspect was identified as a 32-year-old resident of Mawanella area. According to the police spokesman, he had been running an online clothing store.

The law enforcement authorities will detain the suspect under the provisions of Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for further interrogation, DIG Rohana stated/.

Prior to the attacks, Zahran Hashim, one of the main perpetrators of the Easter Sunday bombings, had conducted series of lectures on extremist ideologies and Wahhabism with the assistance of Muslim youths in various parts of the country.

The police are carrying out investigations to apprehend those who organized and taught in these classes, DIG Rohana said further.

Nearly 13 such individuals are currently under interrogation on detention orders, he added.