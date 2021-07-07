Police have arrested two persons including former JVP provincial councilor Mahinda Jayasinghe in Pamunugama, Ja-Ela for staging a protest in violation of quarantine regulations and violating a court order.

The arrests have been made by Pamunugama Police while the accused are to be produced before court later today, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He said that the Welisara Court had yesterday issued a directive preventing this protest and that the suspects in question had violated this court order.

The police spokesman said that special police teams have been deployed to arrest the other individuals who had participated in this protest.

The Director General of Health Services yesterday issued a special quarantine order regarding protest campaigns and meetings. According to the quarantine order, protest campaigns and meetings are proscribed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, this morning a protest campaign had also been conducted at Ramanayake Mawatha in Slave Island police area.

Slave Island Police has arrested five suspects including Duminda Nagamuwa, a member of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP).

Meanwhile earlier today, five more individuals including former JVP Provincial Councillor Samantha Vidyaratne and national organizer of All Ceylon Farmers’ Federation Namal Karunaratne were also arrested over the same offence.

Reportedly, they had violated quarantine regulations by taking part in a protest on the 1st of July at Boralanda.