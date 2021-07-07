COVID vaccinations for school staff to begin from July 12

July 7, 2021   03:45 pm

All principals, teachers and non-academic staff of schools across the island will be vaccinated against COVID-19 from the 12th of July (Monday), the Education Minister said today.

Addressing a media briefing at the ministry, Prof. G.L. Pieris stated that a special virtual discussion was held with the governors of all provinces, provincial directors of education and health sector officials in this regard.

The time, date and venue of vaccination will be informed to the recipients beforehand.

The age of the school staff members will not be considered for vaccinations, the education minister noted.

