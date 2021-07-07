Naval surgeon arrested over sexual exploitation of a minor suspended

Sri Lanka Navy has suspended the service of the naval surgeon who was arrested over procuration of a 15-year-old girl.

The naval surgeon in question had been taken into custody on Tuesday (July 06).

Accordingly, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna has ordered to suspend the service of the said officer with effect from today (July 07).

The suspension comes in support of the further investigations and judicial proceedings in connection with this incident, the Navy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Navy will be conducting a separate internal investigation into the incident at the behest of naval commander, it read further.

The Colombo Child & Women Bureau of Sri Lanka Police has launched an investigation into the procuration and exploitation of a 15-year-old girl, based on a complaint received by the Mount Lavinia Police last month.

Probes into the matter led to the arrest of more than 30 suspects.

Among the arrestees are the mother of the victimized teen, the vice-chairman of Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha, vehicle drivers, the man who designed the advertisement and a saffron-robed person, a captain of a ship, several crew members, a gem merchant, three owners of websites that had published the advertisement, former Maldivian State Minister Mohamed Ashmalee, the manager of the hotel used by the perpetrators to exploit the teen and a cardiologist of a well-known hospital.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that the girl’s mother was released on two personal bails each valued at Rs. 1 million. She was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Lochani Abeywickreme Weerasinghe earlier today.

Further, she has directed the Child & Women Bureau to apprehend all suspects linked to the crime regardless of their status.