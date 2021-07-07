Thirteen arrested over protests granted bail, several directed to quarantine

All 13 individuals including Samantha Vidyaratne, Namal Karunaratne, Mahinda Jayasinghe and Duminda Nagamuwa, who were arrested earlier today (July 07) over protests held in violation of quarantine regulations, have been released on bail.

Former JVP Provincial Councilor Samantha Vidyaratne, National Organizer of All Ceylon Farmers’ Federation Namal Karunaratne and three others were taken into custody after they surrendered to the Bogahakumbura Police this morning.

Reportedly, they had organized a protest in Boralanda on the 1st of July.

Welimada Court had released them on personal bails each valued at Rs. 100,000.

Meanwhile, the six individuals including Duminda Nagamuwa of Frontline Socialist Party, who were apprehended over a protest held in Slave Island this morning, were also granted bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Further, the court has given orders to quarantine the suspects for a period of 14 days.

In addition, former JVP provincial councilor Mahinda Jayasinghe and the other person, who were taken into custody for staging a protest in violation of quarantine regulations and violating a court order, have been released on bail.

They were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

Reportedly, the Welisara Court had yesterday issued a directive preventing this protest, however, the suspects in question had violated this court order.

The Director General of Health Services yesterday issued a special quarantine order regarding protest campaigns and meetings. According to the quarantine order, protest campaigns and meetings are proscribed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.