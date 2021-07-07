Coronavirus: 678 new infections confirmed in Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Health says 678 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 07).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster which has registered 260,347 positive cases since mid-April.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 268,111.

According to official data, 26,667 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 238,131 today with 1,472 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka now stands at 3,313.