SriLankan Airlines resumes flights to Moscow

SriLankan Airlines the National Carrier of Sri Lanka and a member of the oneworld alliance resumes flights to the Russian capital, Moscow.

SriLankan’s new service will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME) from 30th July 2021.

Accordingly, SriLankan would commence its flights to Russia every Friday using an Airbus A330 configured for 269 economy and 28 business class seats. The frequency of operation will be once a week, having a flight time of around 08 hours and 25 minutes. Flight UL533 will depart Colombo at 22:20 hrs., landing at Moscow Domodedovo Airport at 04:30 hrs., with the return leg UL534 leaving Moscow at 19:15 hrs. the next day and landing back into Colombo at 06:05 hrs. on Sunday.

SriLankan Airlines Chairman, Ashok Pathirage said, “The resumption of services connecting Colombo and Moscow is a link that will not only facilitate travel but will be the impetus for building closer bilateral business connections between the two countries. We believe flying back to Moscow would create a window of opportunity for both countries and travellers could experience the historic heritage of the people of Sri Lanka and Russia.”

SriLankan Airlines flew to 20 countries and 37 destinations before the pandemic and has gradually rebuilt its network following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to increase the number progressively.

“This is a significant air link for SriLankan Airlines as we connect to the largest country in the world which is also known as one of the greatest cultural and historic destinations. This operation would offer a new and easy travel path in connecting the Russian Federation and surrounding countries. We are eagerly awaiting to welcome Russian visitors in Sri Lanka and passengers onboard our flights to Russia”, stated SriLankan Airlines CEO Vipula Gunatilleka.

Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution, Dimuthu Tennakoon said, “SriLankan Airlines is resuming flights to the Russian capital after a break of 6 years. Restarting flights would offer leisure travellers convenient connections and flexible travel options as they discover the ancient aesthetics of the Russian culture and the world-renowned Sri Lankan hospitality. In addition, students from Sri Lanka and Russia will greatly benefit from this frequency with many offers available for students travelling on SriLankan Airlines. As the National Carrier, we look forward to providing the best-in-class travel experience coupled with the highest safety standards for our travellers between the two countries.”