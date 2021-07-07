Coronavirus: 551 fresh cases moves daily count to 1,229

The Ministry of Health says that another 551 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka, raising the daily count of new Covid-19 cases to 1,229.

All new cases confirmed within today are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases reported thus far in the country to 268,676.

Total recoveries stand at 238,131 while presently 27,232 Covid-19 positive patients are under medical care.