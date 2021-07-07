Coronavirus: 551 fresh cases moves daily count to 1,229
July 7, 2021   09:30 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 551 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Sri Lanka, raising the daily count of new Covid-19 cases to 1,229.

All new cases confirmed within today are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases reported thus far in the country to 268,676.

Total recoveries stand at 238,131 while presently 27,232 Covid-19 positive patients are under medical care.  

