Updated announcement on isolation orders

July 8, 2021   07:29 am

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following areas have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 08):

Matale District
Matale police area
• Harasgama (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)
• Agalawatta (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)


In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Batticaloa District
Kattankudy police area
• Kattankudy Division 4 164
• Kattankudy Division 5 South 164A
• Kattankudy Division 5 South 164B
• New Kattankudy Division East 162A
• Kattankudy Division 6 West 162B

Matale District
Mahawela police area
• Nikagolla E 333
• Nikagolla North E 333/A

