The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following areas have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 08):

Matale District

Matale police area

• Harasgama (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)

• Agalawatta (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)



In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:

Batticaloa District

Kattankudy police area

• Kattankudy Division 4 164

• Kattankudy Division 5 South 164A

• Kattankudy Division 5 South 164B

• New Kattankudy Division East 162A

• Kattankudy Division 6 West 162B