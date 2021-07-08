Updated announcement on isolation orders
July 8, 2021 07:29 am
The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.
Thereby, the following areas have been isolated with effect from 6.00 am today (July 08):
Matale District
• Harasgama (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)
• Agalawatta (Bogahakotuwa GN Division)
In the meantime, the isolation orders issued on the following areas have been lifted from this morning:
Batticaloa District
• Kattankudy Division 4 164
• Kattankudy Division 5 South 164A
• Kattankudy Division 5 South 164B
• New Kattankudy Division East 162A
• Kattankudy Division 6 West 162B
Matale District
• Nikagolla E 333
• Nikagolla North E 333/A