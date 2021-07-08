Rainfall in south-western areas to enhance over next few days

The showery condition over south-western part of the island (Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces) and the windy condition over the island and the surrounding sea areas are likely to enhance over the next few days (particularly on July 09 and 10), the Department of Meteorology cautioned.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Southern and Central provinces.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The windy and showery condition in the deep and shallow sea areas around the island (from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota) are likely to enhance during next few days (particularly on July 09 and 10).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Pottuvil.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and (60-70) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.