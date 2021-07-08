Basil Rajapaksa takes oath as new MP

Newly-appointed Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa took oath as a Member of the Parliament this morning (July 08).

He was sworn in before Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Elections Commission yesterday (July 07) gazette Rajapaksa’s name for the SLPP MP seat left vacant with the resignation of former MP Jayantha Ketagoda.

Basil Rajapaksa was also sworn in as a Cabinet Minister of Finance before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa earlier this morning.

The founder of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) spearheaded a number of government initiatives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and played a major role as a member of the Committee to Combat COVID 19. He is also the Head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation and the Presidential Task Force on Creating a Green Sri Lanka with Sustainable Solutions to Climate Change.