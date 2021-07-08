24-year-old arrested for attending Zahran Hashims trainings

July 8, 2021   12:12 pm

A young man has been taken into police custody over allegations of attending extremist training classes of Zahran Hashim, the alleged ring leader of 2019 Easter attacks.

The arrestee is a 24-year-old male residing in Narammala.

However, the suspect is currently residing at Dalupotha, Kochchikade, according to the Police.

Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said that he was arrested for attending lectures on extremist ideologies conducted by Hashim in 2018 and 2019 and taking oaths on such matters.

Investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) into the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks have so far led to the arrest of 14 suspects in connection with extremist classes. 

