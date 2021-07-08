31 including Joseph Stalin arrested over protest violating quarantine rules

The police have arrested a total of 31 individuals for staging a protest at the Polduwa Roundabout today (July 08), in violation of prevailing health regulations.

The Inter University Students’ Federation, the Sri Lanka Teachers’ Union and the Frontline Socialist Party had organized the demonstration against the General Sir John Kotelawala National Defence University Bill.

General Secretary of the teachers’ union Joseph Stalin, Rathkarawwe Jinarathana Thero, another Buddhist monk and two women are also among the arrestees, the police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated further.

The arrestees are to be produced before the court under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.

Reportedly, a tense situation has ensued after the police officers arrived at the scene.

Officers of Talangama and Welikada police stations are conducting investigations into the matter, the police spokesman added.



In another development, two former provincial councillors of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and 11 others were taken into custody during a protest conducted at Akuressa Town today (July 08).

Reportedly, they were demonstrating against several ongoing matters including the fuel price hike and the fertilizer issue.



Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) carried out a demonstration, alleging that the government is suppressing the people’s right to protest.

Joined by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several SJB lawmakers, the protest was staged near the main entrance of the Parliament this morning.

These protests were held against the backdrop of a quarantine regulation issued by the Director-General of Health Services, proscribing public meetings and protest in a bid to minimize the spread of COVID-19.