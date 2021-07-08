21-hour water cut in Colombo this weekend

July 8, 2021   04:13 pm

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 21 hours this weekend due essential maintenance work, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be effective from 9.00 am on Saturday (July 10) until 6.00 am on Sunday (July 11).

Colombo 01, 02, 03, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11 areas are expected to be affected by the said water cut.

In the meantime, water supply for Colombo 04 and 12 areas will be under low pressure during this time period, the NWSDB said further.

