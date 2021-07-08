Basil says sometimes a father has to do some unpleasant things

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa says that the priority of his ministry, the government as well himself is the needs of the country’s people.

Speaking to reporters after officially assuming duties at the Finance Ministry today (8), he said that they need the support of the working people especially the farmers, fishermen, labourers, public servants and professionals.

He also urged all the public representatives from parliamentarians to the members of local government bodies to support their efforts. “This is a big difficult task. Let’s accept the challenge. Let’s all work together.”

“The priority of our ministry, our government as well as myself is the needs of the general people. Their priority is our priority. We know all those priorities. We have an understanding what the problem is.”

He stated that the President, the Prime Minister and everyone in the government have understanding as to what the issues are, and that however “sometimes some unpleasant things will have to be done, like a father has to do.”

“Even so, we believe we are doing these things for the people with honesty. Support that.”