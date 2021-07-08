Two State Ministry Portfolios reshuffled

July 8, 2021   05:18 pm

Two State Ministry Portfolios were reshuffled and accordingly, two State Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (July 08).

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was sworn in as the State Minister of Organic Fertilizer Production, Supply, and Regulation and the Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion, and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology for Agriculture.

With the reshuffle of the ministerial portfolios, Senior Prof. Mohan De Silva was sworn in as the State Minister of Coast Conservation and Low-Lying Lands Development.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera was also present at the occasion.

