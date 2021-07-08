U.S. relaxes Sri Lanka travel advisory to Reconsider Travel

July 8, 2021   07:08 pm

The United States has relaxed the travel ban on Sri Lanka from “Level 4: Do Not Travel” to “Level:3 Reconsider Travel” effective from July 06.

This travel advisory on Sri Lanka is a periodical revision published by the U.S. State Department under Level-3 category.

“Although the U.S. Travel Advisory regarding Sri Lanka has been issued due to COVID-19 situation, the threat on Terrorism is also included by default,” Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry said in a press release issued today (July 08).

In consistent with the assessments of the intelligence sources, the Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Rtd.) stated that neither reports on terrorist activities nor such related threats were reported, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo clarified in a twitter post on Wednesday (July 07) that the updating of Travel Advisory for Sri Lanka from Level-4 to Level-3 was solely due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country and there is no change to the terrorist threat level.

 

