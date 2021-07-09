Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

July 9, 2021   07:12 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Thereby, heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers will occur at several places in Northern Province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely at times over western slope of the Central hills and gusty winds up to 50 kmph at times are likely in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and (60-70) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

