Mannar fishermen, students going abroad to receive remaining Pfizer jabs

The remaining stock of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out among the fisherfolk in Mannar area, says the Commander of Sri Lanka Army.

Speaking to ‘Derana Aruna’ this morning (July 09), General Shavendra Silva said the decision was taken due to possible interaction of these fishermen with the colleagues in southern India.

According to the army chief, Pfizer jabs were also administered to 1,130 COVID Task Force-registered students who are scheduled to go abroad for higher studies. The inoculation process had taken place at the Army Hospital on Thursday (July 08).

The rest of the students will be vaccinated today and tomorrow, the head of island’s COVID Task Force said.

“Some countries do not allow the entry of non-vaccinated individuals while some countries accept only Pfizer vaccine recipients,” General Shavendra Silva explained.

Sri Lanka halted administration of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines as the second dose to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine recipients above the age of 55 years in Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) limits, effective from Thursday (July 08).

Reportedly, the decision was taken as 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by 3rd week of this month.

A consignment of 26,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday morning (July 05).

Sri Lanka is expecting 26,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine next week and another 60,000 and 90,000 more in the third and fourth weeks of July respectively.

Speaking further, General Shavendra Silva stated that 2,315 students who are going abroad for higher studies have registered themselves to receive the Sinopharm vaccine. Accordingly, these students and those who are scheduled to relocate themselves in foreign countries for work will be vaccinated with the China-made vaccine, he added.