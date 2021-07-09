SJB files FR petitions against arresting protestors under quarantine regulations

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has filed several Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions challenging the arrest of people under the quarantine regulations proscribing public meetings and protests to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The petitioners allege that the recent arrests made by the police and the crackdown on protestors under the provisions of the said quarantine regulation issued by the Director-General of Health Services is a violation of fundamental rights.

SJB’s General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, MP Harshana Rajakaruna and MP Mayantha Dissanayake had filed separate FR petitions before the Supreme Court in this regard.

The Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of Health Services, the Health Minister and the Attorney General have been named as the respondents of these petitions.

The Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (July 06) issued a quarantine regulation banning public meetings and protests, which gather large numbers of people, until further notice.

The police are using these quarantine guidelines to continue the crackdown on peaceful protests and to make unjust arrests of those involved, the petitioners alleged further.

Accordingly, they have sought the Supreme Court to rule that the conduct of the police is in violation of the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution.