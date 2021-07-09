2021 Grade 5 Scholarship, G.C.E. A/L exam dates announced

July 9, 2021   11:51 am

The Ministry of Education has announced the dates for 2021 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Thereby, the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam has been scheduled for October 03, 2021, the Secretary to the Education Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the G.C.E. A/L Exam will take place from October 04 to October 31 this year.

These exams were previously scheduled to be held on these days, however, Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, in response to a question raised during the parliamentary session on Thursday, stated that a decision on postponing or holding of these exams would be taken after a discussion with the relevant authorities.

