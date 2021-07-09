Sri Lanka extends validity of all types of visas obtained by foreigners

The validity period of all types of visas obtained by foreigners residing in Sri Lanka has been extended by 30 days, says the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Accordingly, the visa extension will be effective from July 09 (Friday) until August 08.

Only the visa fees applicable for the said period will be charged for the visas that expire within these 30 days, the department said in a media notice issued yesterday.

In addition, visa holders will be exempted from overstay penalties, it read further.

On May 11, the Immigration and Emigration Department extended the visas of all categories obtained by foreign tourists who are already in Sri Lanka by 60 days, until July 09.

The decision has been taken in consideration of the prevailing pandemic situation.



Instructions for Tourist Visa holders to get endorsed visas:

Tourist Visa holders can follow one of the following methods to make payments for the extension of visa and to get visa endorsement.

01. To obtain Tourist Visa, the tourist visa holders are advised to pay the relevant visa fee and get the visa extension via the below mentioned link on or before August 08: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/

02. If they are intending to leave Sri Lanka during the aforementioned period, their journey will also be facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the airport.

03. By visiting the Head Office at Battaramulla on or before August 08 to get endorsed the visa in the passport by making the relevant visa fees.



Instructions for Resident Visa holders:

The visa extension from July 09, 2021 to August 08, 2021 also applies to all resident visa holders.

To get extended the residence visa before that date, contact 070 7101050 between 8.30 am and 3.00 pm on working days to make an appointment and visa endorsement shall be obtained visiting the head office at Battaramulla on or before 08th August 2021 and making payment the relevant visa fees.