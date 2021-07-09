Appointments of several new cabinet ministry secretaries and state ministry secretaries approved

The Committee on High Posts has approved the appointments of three Secretaries to Cabinet Ministries and four Secretaries to State Ministries.

The approval was given after convening the secretaries and examining their qualifications at the Committee on High Posts chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in Parliament recently.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Udaya Gammanpila, Vidura Wickramanayake and Mrs. Sudarshani Fernandopulle were also present at the committee meeting.

Furthermore, approval was also given to the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S.R Attygalle, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana Prof. G.H.K.K. Gunawardena and Secretary to the Ministry of Industries Major General Daya Ratnayake.

In addition, the committee also approved the appointments of (Mrs.) Sunethra Gunawardena as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control, S. Arumeinayagam as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification, K. D.S Ruwanchandra as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection and Tissa Hewavithana as the Secretary to State Ministry of Coconut, Kithul and Palmyrah Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification.