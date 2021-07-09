Sri Lanka cricket teams Data Analyst tests Covid positive

Sri Lanka cricket teams Data Analyst tests Covid positive

July 9, 2021   04:28 pm

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says that the Data  Analyst  of  the  Sri  Lanka  National  Team  has  tested  positive for  Covid-19. 

It said that Mr. G. T.  Niroshan  was  found  to  be  positive,  following  a  PCR  Test  carried  out  among  the  National Players,  Coaches,  and  Support  Staff  yesterday (9),  following  the  identification  of  Grant Flower  as  Covid-19 Positive. 

Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols, the SLC said.

Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive for Covid-19 after he arrived with the Sri Lankan cricketers from the England tour.

After the development, the entire contingent that travelled to England for a limited-overs series had been asked to quarantine themselves and instructed to not leave their rooms until further notice.

