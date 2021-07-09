Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says that the Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team has tested positive for Covid-19.

It said that Mr. G. T. Niroshan was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday (9), following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid-19 Positive.

Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols, the SLC said.

Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive for Covid-19 after he arrived with the Sri Lankan cricketers from the England tour.

After the development, the entire contingent that travelled to England for a limited-overs series had been asked to quarantine themselves and instructed to not leave their rooms until further notice.