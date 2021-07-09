Child sex-trafficking case: Four including cardiologist, deputy PS chairman granted bail

The cardiologist, Deptuy Chairman of Mihintale Pradesiya Sabha & the two gem businessmen, who were arrested for sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old girl, were granted bail today (July 09).

They were produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Taking into account the submissions presented by the defense attorneys, Additional Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama said it is unwarranted to keep the suspects in remand custody as the investigations into the incident have concluded.

Accordingly, the additional magistrate ordered to release each suspect on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and a personal bail of Rs. 2.5 million.

Further, the suspects were strictly advised to refrain from interfering with the Investigations or pressurizing the witnesses of the case.

The bail conditions will be revoked and the suspects would be remanded again in the event of such conduct, the additional magistrate warned.

In addition, they were directed to report to the Child & Women Bureau between 9.00 am and 12.00 noon every Sunday.

The case will be taken up again on the 19th of August.