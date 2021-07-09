COVID: 43 new victims take death toll to 3,434

Sri Lanka has registered 43 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Thursday (July 08).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 3,434.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 30 females and 13 males.

Fourteen of the victims are aged between 30-59 years and the remaining 29 are aged 60 and above.