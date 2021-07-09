Sri Lanka confirms 964 new COVID infections

The Ministry of Health says 964 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 09).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 270,910.

According to official data, 26,484 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 241,035 today with 1,451 more patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 3,434 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 43 new fatalities today.