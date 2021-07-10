Namal says conduct of police during protests cannot be condoned
July 9, 2021 11:52 pm
Minister Namal Rajapaksa says the conduct of the police during the recent protests cannot be condoned.
He made these remarks speaking to the media on Friday (July 09).
“People have a right to protest,” the minister said, stressing that the world is grappled with a global pandemic at the moment.
The protesters should also act responsibly during such challenging times, he noted.
Violation of health protocols cannot be accepted when there is a risk of virus infection, however, the conduct of the police during protests cannot be accepted either, Minister Rajapaksa added.