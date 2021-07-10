Namal says conduct of police during protests cannot be condoned

July 9, 2021   11:52 pm

Minister Namal Rajapaksa says the conduct of the police during the recent protests cannot be condoned.

He made these remarks speaking to the media on Friday (July 09).

“People have a right to protest,” the minister said, stressing that the world is grappled with a global pandemic at the moment.

The protesters should also act responsibly during such challenging times, he noted.

Violation of health protocols cannot be accepted when there is a risk of virus infection, however, the conduct of the police during protests cannot be accepted either, Minister Rajapaksa added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories