Namal says conduct of police during protests cannot be condoned

Minister Namal Rajapaksa says the conduct of the police during the recent protests cannot be condoned.

He made these remarks speaking to the media on Friday (July 09).

“People have a right to protest,” the minister said, stressing that the world is grappled with a global pandemic at the moment.

The protesters should also act responsibly during such challenging times, he noted.

Violation of health protocols cannot be accepted when there is a risk of virus infection, however, the conduct of the police during protests cannot be accepted either, Minister Rajapaksa added.