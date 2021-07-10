Locality in Kegalle District isolated; restrictions on six areas lifted

July 10, 2021   07:51 am

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following area will be under isolation effective from 6.00 am today (July 10), until further notice:

Kegalle District
Kegalle police area
• Golindawatta 3 area in Malawita GN Division


Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on the following localities have been lifted with effect from this morning:

Puttalam District
Madampe police area
• Marakkalagama GN Division

Arachchikattuwa police area
• Karukkupane GN Division

Matara District
Weligama police area
• Pelena South GN Division

Jaffna District
Karaveddy police area
• Karanavai GN Division

Kalutara District
Mathugama police area
• Ambetenna Watta main area in Yatadola Watta GN Division
• Ambetenna Watta clay area in Yatadola Watta GN Division

