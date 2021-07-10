Locality in Kegalle District isolated; restrictions on six areas lifted
July 10, 2021 07:51 am
The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.
Thereby, the following area will be under isolation effective from 6.00 am today (July 10), until further notice:
Kegalle District
• Golindawatta 3 area in Malawita GN Division
Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on the following localities have been lifted with effect from this morning:
Puttalam District
• Marakkalagama GN Division
• Karukkupane GN Division
Matara District
• Pelena South GN Division
Jaffna District
• Karanavai GN Division
Kalutara District
• Ambetenna Watta main area in Yatadola Watta GN Division
• Ambetenna Watta clay area in Yatadola Watta GN Division