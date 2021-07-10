Locality in Kegalle District isolated; restrictions on six areas lifted

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on isolation orders.

Thereby, the following area will be under isolation effective from 6.00 am today (July 10), until further notice:

Kegalle District

Kegalle police area

• Golindawatta 3 area in Malawita GN Division



Meanwhile, the isolation orders imposed on the following localities have been lifted with effect from this morning:

Puttalam District

Madampe police area

• Marakkalagama GN Division

Arachchikattuwa police area

• Karukkupane GN Division

Matara District

Weligama police area

• Pelena South GN Division

Jaffna District

Karaveddy police area

• Karanavai GN Division