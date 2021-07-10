Met. Dept. warns of downpours above 100 mm, gusty winds & rough seas

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast issued this morning (July 10).

Accordingly, heavy rainfall above 100 mm may occur at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Further, a few showers will take place in the North-Central Province.

In addition, several areas in Eastern and Uva provinces may receive showers or thundershowers during the evening or night.

The Meteorology Department also warned that strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely at times over western slope of the Central hills. In the meantime, strong winds up to 50 kmph at times are likely in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, Trincomalee district and Western coastal areas.

Sea areas:

Strong gusty winds are likely over deep and shallow sea areas surrounding the Island due to active southwest monsoon conditions.

The wind speed can increase up to (60- 70) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into Sea areas in the given period and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.