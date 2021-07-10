21-hour water cut for parts of Colombo today

July 10, 2021   08:21 am

The water supply for several areas in Colombo will be suspended for 21 hours from this morning (July 10) due essential maintenance work, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will be effective from 9.00 am today until 6.00 am tomorrow (July 11).

Colombo 01, 02, 03, 07, 08, 09, 10 and 11 areas are expected to be affected by the said water cut.

Meanwhile, the water supply for Colombo 04 and 12 areas will be under low pressure during this time period, the NWSDB said further.

