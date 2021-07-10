Minor flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of four rivers

The Department of Irrigation on Saturday (July 10) warned of minor flood situations in the low-lying areas of Kalu, Kelani, Gin and Nilwala rivers.

According to a notice issued by the Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, considerable rainfall exceeding 100 mm was reported in some of the upstream catchment areas of Kalu River basin as of 2.00 am today.

Thereby, people living in low-lying areas of Kalu River valley located in Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Kiriella, Ayagama and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat divisions are urged to be vigilant of minor floods.

Meanwhile, the upstream and middle catchment areas of river basins of Kelani, Nilwala and Gin have experienced torrential rains over 150 mm as of 4.00 am today.

Hence, the Irrigation Department cautioned people in the low-lying areas of the aforesaid three river valleys located in following Divisional Secretariat divisions to remain alert on minor flood situation:

Kelani River – Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Seethawaka, Dompe, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa and Wattala

Nilwala River – Pasgoda, Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara

Gin River – Weliwitiya, Divithura, Baddegama, Kotapola, Niyagama, Neluwa, Thawalama, Akmeemana, Nagoda, Elpitiya and Bope Poddala