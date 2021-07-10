Adverse weather causes over 12,000 electricity breakdowns last night

Adverse weather causes over 12,000 electricity breakdowns last night

July 10, 2021   11:46 am

More than 12,000 electricity breakdowns have taken place last night (July 09) due to the gusty winds and adverse weather conditions, says the Ministry of Power.

According to reports, nearly 475,000 consumers have been affected by the situation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology, in its weather forecast this morning, warned of strong winds up to 60 kmph over western slope of the Central hills.

Further, strong winds up to 50 kmph at times are expected in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces, Trincomalee district and Western coastal areas, the Met. Department said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories