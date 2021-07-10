Two SriLankan flights to return tomorrow with 2 million Sinopharm vaccines

Two flights, chartered by SriLankan Airlines, have departed to China to bring 2 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

This is reportedly the largest consignment of coronavirus vaccines Sri Lanka will be receiving on a single day.

The two flights – UL 868 and UL 869 – are expected to return from Beijing to the island at around 5.00 am tomorrow (July 11).

Sri Lanka ramped up coronavirus vaccinations upon the receipt of 2 million more Sinopharm shots on the 6th and 9th of June. This enabled the extension of national inoculation drive to 12 more districts apart from Colombo, and the administration of Sinopharm vaccine’s second dose.

Sri Lanka has received a total of 5.1 million Sinopharm vaccines so far since the arrival of the first batch of 600,000 doses in late March this year.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the country on March 20. Sri Lanka then received a donation of 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured vaccine on May 26.

Two more batches of the China-made vaccine reached the island on the 2nd and 4th of July, each containing 1 million doses.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).