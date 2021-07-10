Over 5,000 affected by adverse weather, one death reported from Kandy

A total of 5,777 people in six districts have been affected by the gusty winds and torrential rains, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

According to the DMC’s situation report, Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Colombo, Ratnapura, Galle and Kilinochchi districts were the regions most affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Kalugala area in Nuwara-Eliya District has recorded the highest rainfall of more than 200 mm within the last 24 hours, followed by Neluwa in Galle District where over 198 mm rainfall was reported.

Reportedly, an individual who was trapped after his house was buried in an earth slip has died. The deceased was identified as a 76-year-old male from Winter Forest Division in Kandy District.

As many as 142 houses in five districts, with 118 from Ratnapura, have been partially damaged owing to the situation, the DMC said further.

Meanwhile, traffic on several roads including Thawalama-Neluwa, Panadura-Ratnapura, Chilaw-Colombo, Diyagala-Norton, Ginigathhena-Colombo and Hatton-Awissawella have been disrupted by earth slips, fallen trees and flood water.

The Department of Meteorology, in its weather forecast, stated that showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces today.

Heavy rains above 100 mm are expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.