Updated announcement on isolation orders

The Paragala Grama Niladari Division in the Ratnapura District has been placed under isolation, the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

In addition, several more Grama Niladhari divisions have been released from isolation.

These decisions will be in effect from 06.00 am this morning (July 11).

The isolation status in the following areas have been lifted:

Colombo District

Dematagoda Police Area:

66 Watta in Aramaya Pedesa

Thalahena South Grama Niladhari Division:

Vijaya Mawatha

Jayagath Mawatha

Thalahena North Grama Niladhari Division:

Jayagath Mawatha

Sathsara Mawatha

Isuru Mawatha

Samanala Mawatha

Thapal Pettiya Junction



Ratnapura District

Ratnapura Police Division:

Kahangama Kosgala Watta