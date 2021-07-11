Another 02 million doses of Sinopharm arrive in Sri Lanka

Another two million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm medicine have arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning (July 11).

The consignment arrived in two Sri Lankan Airlines charter flights at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

From the new stocks of the vaccine, 100,000 doses are allocated to Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Anuradhapura, Nuwara Eliya, Ratnapura, Badulla, and Matale Districts each, and 200,000 doses are allocated to Colombo and Kurunegala Districts each, while 300,000 and 500,000 doses are allocated to Kalutara and Gampaha Districts respectively.

Meanwhile, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, joining TV Derana Breakfast Show ‘Derana Aruna’ said that another 02 million of the Sinopharm vaccine is due to be received within the month of July.

In addition, another 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca will arrive within the third week of July while another stock of Sputnik V will, too, arrive within the month.

Sri Lanka has received a total of 6.57 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, the Army Chief said.