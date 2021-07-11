Woman arrested for defrauding people promising foreign employment

A woman who committed financial fraud by promising employment opportunities in Japan has been arrested by the Nawagamuwa Police.

The arrest was a result of the investigations carried out after submitting facts to the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

The suspected woman has been arrested last afternoon (July 10) at the Batewela area in Nawagamuwa.

Police had received complaints that the woman in question had defrauded Rs 361,000 and Rs 485,000 from different parties.

The arrestee is a 49-year-old resident of the Dehiowita area, Police said.

Four passports belonging to different individuals have been found in the possession of the suspect.

In addition, it has been revealed that 32 cases have been filed against the suspect in several courts and 17 arrest warrants have been issued on her.

She will be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (July 11).