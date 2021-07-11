Internationally-recognized digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

An internationally recognized digital certificate has been introduced for individuals who have received both doses of the vaccination for COVID-19.

On behalf of the Sri Lankan team participating in the Tokyo Olympics, Kapila Jeewantha, Secretary of the Sri Lanka Gymnastics Association, received the first card from Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

The digital card was developed by the Ministry of Health and the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) under the State Ministry of Digital Technology and Entrepreneurship Development.

The application form for the Smart Digital Vaccine Certificate can be downloaded from the website of the Ministry of Health by all Sri Lankan citizens who have received both doses.

The digital vaccination card contains the name, age, National Identity Card (NIC) number of the person who received the vaccine, the dates of vaccination, the type of vaccine, and the batch number.

The Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Card is issued by the Government of Sri Lanka and its uniqueness lies in its ability to verify the accuracy from anywhere in the world through the QR Code.