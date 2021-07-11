Sinopharm offers special immunity to Delta variant, local study reveals

July 11, 2021   04:56 pm

A local research has revealed that the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine offers special immunity towards the Delta variant of the virus.

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated that the relevant reports of the study would be released by mid this week.

It is gratifying to note that those who received the Sinopharm vaccine have a special immunity towards the Delta variant, the State Minister said.

