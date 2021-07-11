X-Press Pearl fire: Fishers compensated from tomorrow

July 11, 2021   07:22 pm

Payment of the compensation to fishermen who lost their means of income due to the fire on the ‘X-Press Pearl’ cargo vessel will commence tomorrow (July 12).

This is the amount of interim compensation requested by the government before the total compensation is received by the fishermen due to the shipwreck.

Accordingly, Rs. 420 million is to be distributed to 16,000 fishermen, State Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He further stated that the compensation money will be deposited into bank accounts and not distributed as cheques.

The money will be credited within this week and those who do not will be able to file appeals in this regard next week, the State Minister said.

