UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy stressed that it is imperative that pandemic restrictions do not exceed the ‘legitimate protection of public health.’

Raising concerns about the recent arrest of protesters under the quarantine regulations, the UN envoy tweeted that the right of assembly includes the right to hold peaceful demonstrations.

It helps exercise other rights; freedom of expression and influence public policies, she said further.

“Right of assembly includes the right to hold peaceful demonstrations. It helps exercise other rights; freedom of expression & influence public policies. Vital that restrictions imposed as measures against the pandemic don’t go beyond the legitimate protection of #PublicHealth.”