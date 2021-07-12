Sri Lanka receives second batch of Pfizer vaccines

Sri Lanka receives second batch of Pfizer vaccines

July 12, 2021   07:11 am

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine this morning (12).

Ada Derana reporter said that the consignment of vaccine doses was transported to storage in specialized lorries after reaching the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in the early hours of today.

The first consignment of 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) had arrived in Sri Lanka on July 05.

The SPC has ordered a total of 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine while another 60,000 doses are expected in the third week of July and 90,000 more the week after that. 

Sri Lanka has thus far received a total of 8,571,000 doses of Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer vaccines while 5,330,492 of them have been administered to the public. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories