Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces with fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely at times over western slope of the Central hills and gusty winds up to 50 kmph at times are likely in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or north-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 60kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota will be very rough.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times, it said.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.